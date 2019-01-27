SAG Awards 2019: Alan Alda's Tribute & More of the Night's Must-See Moments

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated more than just its 25th anniversary as Hollywood's biggest stars gathered to honor the best performances of the past year.

Outside of Actors being bestowed to deserving winners, there were plenty of fun and exciting moments to fill the evening. Below, we break down the night's most memorable minutes.

Geoffrey Owens Is an Actor

I’ve given up on #rentlive at the moment to watch the #SAGAwards and am glad I did mainly for this Geoffrey Owens cameo!! Elvin is perfect. pic.twitter.com/0OY2P1dgSG — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 28, 2019

The former Cosby Show actor, who made headlines when he was spotted working in a Trader Joe's last year, was part of the show's opening sequence. Geoffrey Owens was included among actors such as Mike Myers, Yara Shahidi and host Megan Mullally as they shared unique aspects of an acting career.

Megan Mullally's Monologue

The Will & Grace star is never shy about telling a joke or two. In this instance, Mullally noted the advances being made in the industry for women and people of color while also remaining comical, especially when her co-presenter for the first category, Alec Baldwin, joined her on stage.

John Krasinski's Reaction to Emily Blunt's Win

Blunt won the Actor for her role in A Quiet Place which was written and directed by husband Krasinski. The pair starred in the film together and Krasinski understandably teared up as his wife gave her acceptance speech.

Alan Alda's Emotional Acceptance Speech

The M*A*S*H alum was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award celebrating his career in the industry. There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Alda took to the stage for his acceptance speech, which highlighted the important role that TV and film play in our society.

Sandra Oh's Win

.@IamSandraOh takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/1EuPosDcuf — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

The actress, who took home a statuette for her role on Killing Eve, gave a passionate speech that included memories from years past where stars Alfre Woodard, Jamie Foxx, and Lena Waithe all offered her words of encouragement for her career.

This Is Us Cast's Reaction to Their Surprising Win

In the category for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, fellow contenders The Americans, The Handmaid's Tale and more seemed poised for a possible win but the network favorite pulled through. And just like the series, its cast's reaction to the win was thrillingly dramatic.

A Standing Ovation for Black Panther

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭 Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

The audience got to their feet when it was announced that Black Panther was taking home top honors as the Best Ensemble in a film category. Chadwick Boseman kept the excitement going with a powerful acceptance speech to match.