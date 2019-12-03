TV News Roundup: Kristin Chenoweth & 'Star Wars' Game Show on Disney+, Tracy Morgan & Other Stand-Ups on HBO Max & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW TUESDAY TV NEWS:

Star Wars Turns to Games

Disney+ revealed it has ordered a new game show series, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which tests contestants' abilities in the Jedi principles of strength, knowledge and bravery through various challenges. The program will be hosted by franchise star Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels. The host will be joined by a droid companion voiced by Mary Holland.

The Stars of 'Star Wars' and All Their TV Appearances Not long ago, in a galaxy of our own, these stars shone bright in their TV roles.

Kristin Chenoweth to Brighten Disney+ Originals

Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth will star in a half-hour, single-camera comedy from Paul Rudnick and Dan Jinks, according to Deadline. The series is titled The Biggest Star in Appleton and follows Chenoweth's character Carol Dannhauser — a Wisconsin-based mom, wife and waitress who finds joy in the small town's theater community. Her world will be shifted upside down when chorus girl Tara Hubley arrives from New York City, bringing a fresh flair to the town.

HBO Max Sets Specials with Tracy Morgan, John Early & More

Ahead of its Spring 2020 launch, HBO Max is setting various stand-up comedy specials. Among the talent featured are Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah. "We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO Max," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, comedy and animation for HBO Max said. "From legends to newcomers, this impressive slate of specials will complement the library of premium stand-up specials that HBO has become known for."

Born This Way Celebrates the Holidays

A&E's reality series celebrates its one-hour series finale with a special episode titled A Very Born This Way Christmas. Airing Wednesday, December 18 at 9/8c on the network, the special will celebrate the holidays as Elena, John, Megan, Rachel, Sean, Steven, Cristina and Angel gather with their families to spread cheer. They'll also reflect on four seasons of growth. Catch a teaser for the episode above.