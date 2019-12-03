Arrowverse 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Trailer: Can the Heroes Save the Multiverse? (VIDEO)

Crisis is (almost) here.

The Arrowverse has been building up to this year's crossover for some time now, with fans knowing since the end of last year's "Elseworlds" that it would be Crisis on Infinite Earths. And now, in addition to a few promos teasing Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) recruiting heroes, we have a look at what's to come for the CW heroes in a new trailer.

They must unite to stop "a malevolent force at work, one driven by a singular goal: the destruction of all there is." And as Lyla informs everyone, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) wants them to make their stand on Earth-38 (Supergirl's Earth). But they're going to need a bigger team to do so.

The Monitor tells them of seven heroes "across space and time" who can save the multiverse. Tyler Hoechlin's Clark says he'll find them, and we next see him and Iris (Candice Patton) meeting Tom Welling's Clark. We also see Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, reuniting with Kate (Ruby Rose), but are they from the same Earth? And it looks like Barry (Grant Gustin) recruits Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams).

"Everything we know, everything there is, and everything there ever was is doomed," Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) says.

Watch the trailer below for a longer look at the crossover. Which heroes might we be seeing fall?

Across the shows, The Monitor has been moving pieces into place for the five-part event. Arrow's Oliver (Stephen Amell) and The Flash's Barry have both been informed they will die during "Crisis." The Monitor brought Lex (Jon Cryer) back for his mind, as he revealed in the latest Supergirl.

He tested J'onn (David Harewood) by bringing him face to face with his brother to make sure he's ready. And the Pariah we see in the above trailer is likely this season's Harrison Wells, Nash, after the events of the sneak peek shown at the ends of Batwoman and Supergirl.

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW