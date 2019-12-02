How the Arrowverse Kicked Off 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' on 'Batwoman' & 'Supergirl'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episode 8 of Batwoman, "A Mad Tea-Party," and Season 5, Episode 8 of Supergirl, "The Wrath of Rama Khan."]

A crisis is coming to the Arrowverse, and the pieces are almost all in place.

In their final new episodes before the epic five-part event, Batwoman and Supergirl both ended with the same look at Nash (Tom Cavanagh) possibly becoming Pariah in Central City (on Earth-1).

But first, Supergirl also came full circle from two scenes in last May's finale with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). After J'onn (David Harewood) bid adieu to his brother, The Monitor informed him he'd passed his test.

"When I saw you fight in Elseworlds, I could see that you were a great warrior, but one plagued by his past and that made you vulnerable," he explained. "You believed it was because you had left Mars, but it was something far, far greater, J'onn. Your brother. But now that you have faced those demons, you have come to learn your vulnerabilities are your strengths." Because of that, he's "ready" for the crisis.

Then, The Monitor returned to Lex (Jon Cryer) and revealed why he'd brought him back. "The universe will need a mind like yours," he said. "The time has come for you to fulfill your destiny, Lex Luthor. You can now become the hero that you have longed to be." (Lex, of course, has always felt like a hero.) But the villain has one request: "We have to discuss my sister."

Lena (Katie McGrath) did not take the truth about Kara (Melissa Benoist) too well after her brother informed her her best friend is Supergirl. The friends are now at odds, but based on the photos released for the first part of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" (like the one above), Kara, Lena, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and the others will put their recent conflicts aside to try to save the multiverse.

And at the end of both Arrowverse series, we joined Nash on December 9, 2019, at 11:58pm outside the chamber to which he tracked The Monitor. "For so many years, I've traveled across worlds, across the multiverse to do one thing: kill you," he said. "And now here, you save my life."

"Submit and begin your life anew," a voice ordered. "The knowledge is within you." Nash then pressed the lit-up symbols on the chamber and was pulled in by a bright light.

Crisis is here.

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths," December 2019 and January 2020, The CW