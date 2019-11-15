The 'Crisis' Begins! 'Supergirl' Flies Into TV's Biggest Crossover Ever (VIDEO)

We're less than a month away from "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the massive Arrowverse event that will draw together heroes, villains and iconic characters from all over the DC Comics world. Which means it's time for the team to start assembling.

In anticipation of what is easily network television's most ambitious undertaking since Live Aid, The CW has unleashed a series of show-specific teaser shorts that give us a few hints as to what is coming our way. And TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the Supergirl edition, which features Kara (Melissa Benoist) rubbing elbows with some of her fellow capes, as well as a few images fans of the original 12-issue DC Comics miniseries from 1985-86 may freak out over.

Kicking off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8, this beast will then continue with Batwoman on Monday, December 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10 for the first three of its five hours.

Then, after we have all had some time to process what goes down in those episodes—and you know, celebrate the holidays with loved ones, blah blah blah—the final two hours drop in the back-to-back combo of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Watch the teaser above and be sure to watch through to the final shot (hint, hint). Enjoy!