'The Magicians' Season 5 Trailer: It's the 'Literal End of the Actual World' (VIDEO)

You know the saying "too much of a good thing"? Well, that may be what The Magicians are facing in Season 5.

Syfy just announced that the series will return Wednesday, January 15 at 10/9c, and along with that news they released a new trailer filled with romance, magic, fighting, and adventures. How will everyone move on after Quentin's death? Will they be able to?

And as the trailer shows, just because magic is back doesn't mean things will necessarily be better. First of all, they have to deal with "the literal end of the actual world" and trying to stop it without their friend. Then there's the fact that there may be too much magic.

Watch the trailer below to see the possible consequences.

In Season 5, Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny, and their friends (and frenemies) must learn to navigate a world and face a new threat without Quentin. As the excess magic builds, an apocalypse looms.

The Magicians, based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman, stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn.

The Magicians, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, January 15, 10/9c, Syfy