What's Coming to Amazon in December 2019
Amazon Prime Video is revealing its December highlights, which are sure to please its many subscribers with an impressive slate of films, returning favorites and more.
Among one of the most anticipated series is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 3 return, happening on Friday, December 6. Also on the docket is the long-awaited arrival of The Expanse's fourth season — its first with the streamer since being canceled at Syfy.
Below, check out the full December lineup, which also includes selections from Amazon Channels.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
TBA
LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series
December 1
A Better Life
Almost Famous
Bug
Footloose
Hamlet
Hancock
Havana Motor Club
In Secret
Out of Time
Phase IV
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Aviator
The Pawnbroker
The Spirit
The Winning Season
December 3
My Boss' Daughter
December 5
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)
December 6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series
Clifford: Season 1A — Amazon Original Series
Inside Edge: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series
December 9
Light of My Life
December 11
Fast Color
December 12
Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)
December 13
Bumblebee
The Expanse: Season 4 — Amazon Original Series
December 18
The Kid
December 20
The Aeronauts — Amazon Original Movie
The Wedding Year
December 21
The Kill Team
December 25
Night Hunter
December 30
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park
December 31
Man on the Moon
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
December 1
The Green Book (Showtime)
December 2
A Christmas Carol (STARZ)
December 6
Deep Water (PBS Masterpiece)
December 8
Laurel Canyon (EPIX)
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
December 9
Jingle All the Way (STARZ)
Show Dogs (Showtime)
Hot in Cleveland (Comedy Central Now)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 3 (MTV Hits)
December 11
PGA Presidents Cup (PGA Tour Live)
December 16
Saving Santa (STARZ)
December 20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Season 14 (PBS Kids)