What's Coming to Amazon in December 2019

Amazon Prime Video is revealing its December highlights, which are sure to please its many subscribers with an impressive slate of films, returning favorites and more.

Among one of the most anticipated series is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 3 return, happening on Friday, December 6. Also on the docket is the long-awaited arrival of The Expanse's fourth season — its first with the streamer since being canceled at Syfy.

Below, check out the full December lineup, which also includes selections from Amazon Channels.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

TBA

LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

December 1

A Better Life

Almost Famous

Bug

Footloose

Hamlet

Hancock

Havana Motor Club

In Secret

Out of Time

Phase IV

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Aviator

The Pawnbroker

The Spirit

The Winning Season

December 3

My Boss' Daughter

December 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)

December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series

Clifford: Season 1A — Amazon Original Series

Inside Edge: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

December 9

Light of My Life

December 11

Fast Color

December 12

Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)

December 13

Bumblebee

The Expanse: Season 4 — Amazon Original Series

December 18

The Kid

December 20

The Aeronauts — Amazon Original Movie

The Wedding Year

December 21

The Kill Team

December 25

Night Hunter

December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

What Men Want

Wonder Park

December 31

Man on the Moon

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

December 1

The Green Book (Showtime)

December 2

A Christmas Carol (STARZ)

December 6

Deep Water (PBS Masterpiece)

December 8

Laurel Canyon (EPIX)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

December 9

Jingle All the Way (STARZ)

Show Dogs (Showtime)

Hot in Cleveland (Comedy Central Now)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 3 (MTV Hits)

December 11

PGA Presidents Cup (PGA Tour Live)

December 16

Saving Santa (STARZ)

December 20

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Season 14 (PBS Kids)