What's Coming to Amazon in November 2019

It's getting chilly outside, which makes November the perfect time to spend a few hours binging some new content from Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you're waiting for the exciting Season 2 return of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan or the final chapter of The Man in the High Castle, there's plenty to pick from. Below, we're rounding up the full schedule which includes returning favorites as well as new originals.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

November 1

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie — Amazon Original Kids Special

A View To A Kill

Bad Santa

Big Top Pee-Wee

Chinatown

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Double Jeopardy

Dr. No

Escape From Alcatraz

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask

Fatal Attraction

Fire with Fire

Flashdance

For Your Eyes Only

Freelancers

From Russia With Love

Gloria (English Subtitled)

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Kingpin

Licence To Kill

Light Sleeper

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Overlord

Reds

Save the Last Dance 2

Soapdish

Summer's Moon

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Firm

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Ring

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Training Day

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection

You Only Live Twice

November 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D

November 7

Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)

November 8

One Child Nation — Amazon Original Movie

November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Romans

November 14

Instant Family

The Souvenir

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)

November 15

Creed 2

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 — Amazon Original Series

November 19

Bottom of the 9th

November 20

The Fanatic

November 21

Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)

November 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special — Amazon Original Series

November 29

The Report — Amazon Original Movie

November 30

Low Tide

November TBD

Brittany Runs a Marathon — Amazon Original Movie

The Feed: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:

November 12

Angel Has Fallen

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

November 1

America's Test Kitchen Home for the Holidays (PBS Living)

November 4

His Dark Materials (HBO)

November 10

Shameless: Season 10 (Showtime)

The Dublin Murders (Starz)

Wolfhall (PBS Masterpiece)

November 15

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

November 17

Ray Donovan: Season 7 (Showtime)

November 21

RSM Classic (PGA Tour Live)

November 22

Mr. Selfridge (PBS Masterpiece)

Wild Krats: Vol. 17 (PBS Kids)

November 25

A Bad Moms Christmas