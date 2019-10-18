What's Coming to Amazon in November 2019
It's getting chilly outside, which makes November the perfect time to spend a few hours binging some new content from Amazon Prime Video.
Whether you're waiting for the exciting Season 2 return of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan or the final chapter of The Man in the High Castle, there's plenty to pick from. Below, we're rounding up the full schedule which includes returning favorites as well as new originals.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
November 1
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series
L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie — Amazon Original Kids Special
A View To A Kill
Bad Santa
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Double Jeopardy
Dr. No
Escape From Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask
Fatal Attraction
Fire with Fire
Flashdance
For Your Eyes Only
Freelancers
From Russia With Love
Gloria (English Subtitled)
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Kingpin
Licence To Kill
Light Sleeper
Live And Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Overlord
Reds
Save the Last Dance 2
Soapdish
Summer's Moon
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Firm
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Ring
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Training Day
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection
You Only Live Twice
November 6
Texas Chainsaw 3D
November 7
Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)
November 8
One Child Nation — Amazon Original Movie
November 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Romans
November 14
Instant Family
The Souvenir
Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)
November 15
Creed 2
The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 — Amazon Original Series
November 19
Bottom of the 9th
November 20
The Fanatic
November 21
Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)
November 22
Costume Quest: Christmas Special — Amazon Original Series
November 29
The Report — Amazon Original Movie
November 30
Low Tide
November TBD
Brittany Runs a Marathon — Amazon Original Movie
The Feed: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:
November 12
Angel Has Fallen
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
November 1
America's Test Kitchen Home for the Holidays (PBS Living)
November 4
His Dark Materials (HBO)
November 10
Shameless: Season 10 (Showtime)
The Dublin Murders (Starz)
Wolfhall (PBS Masterpiece)
November 15
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
November 17
Ray Donovan: Season 7 (Showtime)
November 21
RSM Classic (PGA Tour Live)
November 22
Mr. Selfridge (PBS Masterpiece)
Wild Krats: Vol. 17 (PBS Kids)
November 25
A Bad Moms Christmas