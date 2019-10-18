What's Coming to Amazon in November 2019

Meaghan Darwish
Amazon Prime Video

It's getting chilly outside, which makes November the perfect time to spend a few hours binging some new content from Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you're waiting for the exciting Season 2 return of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan or the final chapter of The Man in the High Castle, there's plenty to pick from. Below, we're rounding up the full schedule which includes returning favorites as well as new originals.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

November 1

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie — Amazon Original Kids Special

A View To A Kill 

Bad Santa 

Big Top Pee-Wee 

Chinatown  

Diamonds Are Forever  

Die Another Day  

Double Jeopardy 

Dr. No 

Escape From Alcatraz  

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask  

Fatal Attraction  

Fire with Fire 

Flashdance 

For Your Eyes Only 

Freelancers 

From Russia With Love 

Gloria (English Subtitled)

Goldeneye 

Goldfinger  

Kingpin  

Licence To Kill 

Light Sleeper  

Live And Let Die 

Moonraker  

Never Say Never Again  

Octopussy 

On Her Majesty's Secret Service  

Overlord 

Reds  

Save the Last Dance 2  

Soapdish  

Summer's Moon  

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street  

The Counterfeit Traitor 

The Firm 

The Living Daylights  

The Man with the Golden Gun 

The Ring 

The Spy Who Loved Me 

The World Is Not Enough 

Thunderball 

Tomorrow Never Dies 

Training Day 

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family 

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection 

You Only Live Twice 

November 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D

November 7

Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)

November 8

One Child Nation — Amazon Original Movie

November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Romans

November 14

Instant Family

The Souvenir

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)

November 15

Creed 2

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 — Amazon Original Series

November 19

Bottom of the 9th

November 20

The Fanatic

November 21

Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)

November 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special — Amazon Original Series

November 29

The Report — Amazon Original Movie

November 30

Low Tide

November TBD

Brittany Runs a Marathon — Amazon Original Movie

The Feed: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:

November 12

Angel Has Fallen

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

November 1

America's Test Kitchen Home for the Holidays (PBS Living)

November 4

His Dark Materials (HBO)

November 10

Shameless: Season 10 (Showtime)

The Dublin Murders (Starz)

Wolfhall (PBS Masterpiece)

November 15

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

November 17

Ray Donovan: Season 7 (Showtime)

November 21

RSM Classic (PGA Tour Live)

November 22

Mr. Selfridge (PBS Masterpiece)

Wild Krats: Vol. 17 (PBS Kids)

November 25

A Bad Moms Christmas