'The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show': Amazon Announces All-Star Special (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video is debuting a holiday special this season.

The streaming service is teaming up with chart topper Kacey Musgraves on a Christmas-themed special, set to premiere Friday, November 29. The Kasey Musgraves Christmas Show, narrated by Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, will show the six-time Grammy winner getting ready "for a most joyful Christmas gathering with a whimsical set and dazzling wardrobe influenced by the artist's fresh aesthetic."

Described as "equal parts heartwarming and cleverly absurd," the singer and songwriter will pay tribute to past holiday specials with a modern twist. An all-star cast of friends will join her for performances of classic and original holiday songs. The Radio City Rockettes will also join Musgraves with their legendary choreography and kickline for "Ribbons and Bows." Kendall Jenner will appear. An official soundtrack will be available on Amazon Music and other DSPs the same day the special premieres.

"I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before," Musgraves said in a statement. "What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can't wait to finally share."

"Kacey Musgraves feels like a timeless, classic, and potentially iconic, artist," executive producer Ben Winston added. "We wanted to make a holiday special that felt equally timeless and classic. Paying tribute to the shows of the past, whilst setting a trend for the present, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is something we are proud of and very excited for an audience to see."

Watch the announcement video below to see which special guest receives a lump of coal:

The full track listing:

1. "Let It Snow" Featuring James Corden

2. Countdown — Dialogue

3. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

4. Getting Ready — Dialogue

5. "Present Without A Bow" Featuring Leon Bridges

6. Making A List — Dialogue

7. "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" Featuring Camila Cabello

8. "(Not So) Silent Night" Featuring Fred Armisen

9. "Christmas Makes Me Cry"

10. Amp It Up, Dan — Dialogue

11. Christmas Fail — Dialogue

12. "Mele Kalikimaka" Featuring Zooey Deschanel

13. Cookies — Dialogue

14. "Glittery" Featuring Troye Sivan

15. I'll Be Home Intro — Dialogue

16. "I'll Be Home For Christmas" Featuring Lana Del Rey

17. NANA! — Dialogue

18. "Ribbons And Bows" Featuring The Radio City Rockettes

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Premiere, Friday, November 29, Prime Video