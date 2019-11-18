Does 'Schitt's Creek's Final Season Teaser Hint at an Upcoming Wedding? (VIDEO)

Schitt's Creek is preparing for its final bow with the upcoming sixth season, which is set to debut Tuesday, January 7 on Pop TV.

In anticipation of these episodes, a new teaser featuring the Rose family and some of their loved ones has been released. Shared on Twitter, the 30-second segment shows the family strut their stuff outside of the Rosebud Motel.

Dressed to the nines, Johnny (Euguene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Daniel Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) are joined by David's fiancé Patrick (Noah Reid) and honorary family member, Stevie (Emily Hampshire). What's the occasion? Well, it could be the show's final season, but it could also be a hint of things to come.

Catherine O'Hara on Moira's Most Over-the-Top 'Schitt's Creek' Fashion (PHOTOS) After the Pop TV series' four Emmy nods, we celebrate with a look back at Moira's best looks, with some inside scoop from O'Hara herself!

In Season 5, viewers witnessed David and Patrick taking their relationship to the next level when they got engaged. Perhaps the swanky threads are a nod to their wedding? Without any dialogue it's tough to tell, but we can't say we mind the idea.

Check out the fun segment below and don't miss Schitt's Creek when it returns for Season 6 early next year.

Schitt's Creek, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, Pop TV