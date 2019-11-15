The 'Hawaii Five-0'/'Magnum P.I.' Crossover Is Finally Happening

If the mini-crossovers between Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. haven't been enough to satisfy your TV world-merging needs, you're in luck. A two-part crossover is coming.

The event is scheduled to kick off the new year for the two dramas, on Friday, January 3, 2020, TVLine reports. Furthermore, they've already shot Magnum P.I.'s hour and are almost finished filming Hawaii Five-0's.

There have been a few smaller crossovers over the past year, but this major crossover is something that showrunner Peter M. Lenkov has been saying he wanted to do since Magnum P.I. joined the CBS lineup.

And in the two episodes, the Five-0 team is after a POI in a hotel, but Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) have their eyes on that room as well. Those two "become witnesses that Five-0 needs to help them," Lenkov previewed. "It's a big-stakes story that really feels like a two-hour movie."

As for who's crossing over, Magnum, Higgins, TC (Stephen Hill), and Rick (Zachary Knighton) are joining the Five-0 team, while Junior (Beulah Koale), Tani (Meaghan Rath), and Quinn (Katrina Law) will make the jump to work with Magnum and the others.

This event comes at a time when crossovers are happening all across TV. The Arrowverse is teaming up for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in December and January. The One Chicago universe just had its big annual crossover in October and has mini-crossovers all the time. There's even been talk of a potential crossover involving FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, SVU, and/or Chicago P.D.

