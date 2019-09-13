Everything We Know About the 'Hawaii Five-0' & 'Magnum P.I.' Crossover

Major crossovers are all the rage, especially with shared universes including One Chicago, Arrowverse, and Grey's Anatomy/Station 19, and two CBS procedural dramas may be joining the mix.

Hawaii Five-0, entering its 10th season, and Magnum P.I., going into its second, are part of the same world. There have been mini-crossovers and it's looking like a two-hour event will happen.

"We have narrowed down a story," the series' showrunner Peter M. Lenkov told TVLine of the crossover he wants "sooner rather than later."

Hawaii Five-0 characters have appeared on other CBS procedural dramas already. A crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles had Chin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Danny (Scott Caan) heading to L.A. for a case. Chin also appeared on MacGyver with Kono (Grace Park). And several Five-0 characters appeared on Magnum P.I. in its first season.

While fans wait for that major crossover, they can look forward to seeing more of that in Season 2. Taylor Willy's Kamekona, Dennis Chun's Duke, and Kimee Balmilero's Noelani will return, and Shaun Mokuahi Garnett's Flippa and William Forsythe's Harry Brown will appear for the first time.

There's also another smaller crossover to look forward to early on in Magnum P.I.'s second season. One of the original series' stars, Larry Manetti, will be appearing on the reboot — as the character he's played in six episodes of Hawaii Five-0, Nicky "The Kid" DeMarco, according to TVLine. Nicky will be helping Rick (Zachary Knighton) — the character he originally played — open LaMariana, his new club. He'll also be playing the piano.

For now, fans will just have to continue to wait to hear more about a Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. crossover, but it's possible they'll get to see one this season.

Hawaii Five-0, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 8/7c, CBS

Magnum P.I., Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 9/8c, CBS