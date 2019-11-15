Jennifer Aniston & Billy Crudup Sing a Duet on 'The Morning Show' (VIDEO)

The Morning Show gets musical in Episode 5. (But no, it's not the Gilmore Girls musical you've already heard about.)

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) may be butting heads on the Apple TV+ original series, but the two join forces for a musical duet of "Not While I'm Around" from Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd.

Alex is hesitant at first, but with encouragement, she joins Cory in front of the guests at the party. Watch the clip above to see Aniston and Crudup's performance.

And the episode's title comes straight from that song ("No One's Gonna Harm You, Not While I'm Around") as "a looming article threatens to upend the power structure of The Morning Show."

The series explores the world of morning news and those on the staff of the titular program in the wake of a scandal. It also stars Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, and Janina Gavankar.

