Will 'Dancing With the Stars' Return for Season 29 in the Spring?

Dancing With the Stars is about to wrap up its 28th season, but fans are already wondering if the popular dance competition will be back for Season 29 this spring.

While the show has yet to be officially picked up for another season, it’s looking like viewers may have to wait until Fall 2020 to see their favorite dancers team up with a new set of celebrities.

Though DWTS used to do a season in the fall and a season in the spring — sandwiched between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — the series took a break between Season 27 and Season 28 and did not air in Spring 2019.

It makes sense that the show will follow that same formula for Season 29, as it gives the professional dancers a nice break to pursue other things, while also building anticipation for the new season.

In fact, professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed after her elimination earlier this season with partner Lamar Odom that she’d like to squeeze in a pregnancy before next season.

“I would love to have more kids. We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in,” she told Us Weekly back in October.

“The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

Not to mention, major pros — including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson, and Lindsay Arnold — will all be on the DWTS Live Tour starting in January through April.

Because of their long tour schedule, it doesn’t look like they’d have much time for a season in the spring if they’re thinking of doing one. Do you think Season 29 will be in spring 2020 or fall 2020? Let us know your thoughts!

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC