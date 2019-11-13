6 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Rottweiler Is Likely This Former Reality Star

The Masked Singer is continuing to whittle down its pool of contestants and we're learning more and more about the celebrities behind the masks.

While fans only have the contestants' voices and cryptic intros as their clues into the identities, that's proving to be more than enough for some of the singers. In fact, one performer whose identity is starting to become somewhat obvious is Rottweiler.

His voice and stage presence seems all too familiar in this setting, so we're breaking down all of the reasons why the competitor is likely to be former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry.

1. The Voice

Competitors are notorious for disguising their singing voices slightly in order to throw off the panelists, but Daughtry's signature rocker voice and Rottweiler's pipes are very obviously similar. Be the judge yourself by listening to the two videos below:

2. Shared Talent

One of Rottweiler's clues included an impressive drawing he did of guest panelist Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and on Daughtry's Instagram page, he often shows off his artistic abilities via drawings, often of comic book characters. Check out the clip featuring Rottweiler's clue and one of Daughtry's drawings below.

3. Roots

In one of the clues that was revealed earlier this season, there was a reference to Carolina, implying its importance to Rottweiler. Chris Daughtry is from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A coincidence? We think not.

4. Career

Rottweiler claims his career was an "overnight" success, and considering his comfort on stage, perhaps he's done the whole TV competition thing before? Chris Daughtry famously became a household name when he appeared during Season 5 of American Idol and though he didn't win, he went on to have a successful music career with his band, Daughtry.

5. "It's Not Over"

One of Rottweiler's clues included the statement "It's Not Over" which happens to be one of Daughtry's best-known songs. Perhaps it's a bit on the nose, but we suspect this clue was given for a reason.

6. Football

Earlier this season, Rottweiler mentioned throwing the pig skin under Friday night lights, suggesting a football background. Daughtry may not play, but he has performed at a few games, headlining the halftime during the 2009 Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. Plus, he had dreams of being a football star as a kid and played in high school. No coincidence here!

So, who do you think Rottweiler is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox