'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Rottweiler Is an Artist! (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer continues tonight on Fox and the disguised celebrities are revealing new clues in the installment.

This week, the clues are getting more physical. And in an exclusive sneak peek of the November 13 episode, we learn Rottweiler has a hidden talent — he's an artist!

In the episode, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is a guest panelist, offering insight on who he thinks is behind the mask with a dose of humor. So as a tribute to his fellow pup joining the panel, Rottweiler shows off his drawing skills with a portrait of Triumph.

"I love you so much Triumph, that I drew this for you hoping that you would sign it for a fellow pup or your son," the Rottweiler says falling to his knees. Whether the "son" mention is a joke or not, this pooch is certainly skilled with pen and paper.

Taking this new clue into consideration, will Rottweiler turn out to be any of this season's previous guesses — either by the panelists or the fans? Or is the dog yanking our chains?

Rottweiler is one of five competitors performing in this week's episode in which one masked contestant will be unveiled. The Masked Singer also announced that it will have a special two-night airing on Tuesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 11. The December 11 show will serve as the semi-final episode and feature a holiday theme.

Check out the clip above featuring Rottweiler's latest clue and don't miss The Masked Singer on Fox.

