Discovery Channel Squeezing Out New 'Alaskan Bush People' Season

Hey, look! An Alaskan Bush People cast member is about to give birth, so it's the perfect time for Discovery Channel to capitalize on the publicity and drop a new season on us.

Alaskan Bush People Season 11ish will start Wednesday, December 4, at 8/7c, as a lead-in to the series debut of Man vs. Bear, a real Discovery Channel show that we're totally not making up. There's also a "new" ABP episode scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, at 8/7c that is probably a season preview or "Lost Footage" special.

As you may recall from ABP's most recent season, newlyweds Gabe and Raquell spent significant time heating up their honeymoon Hayloft of Love. All of that action resulted in a pregnancy that is coming full term very soon. This is Raquell's third child and Gabe's first.

There have been recent reports that Gabe and Raquell are in a city — possibly Spokane, Bushington — with a "hospital area" adequate for their baby-birthin' needs.

Gabe and Raquell are taking the hospital birth route, which seems to be trending in the Brown family. Noah and She Who Will Not Be Named gave birth to their son Elijah in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, in February. This is a break from the Bush tradition of Mother Ami giving birth in abandoned houses, gold mines, secret hotels, and the five different places where Rainy was born.

People has some very vague details about Season 11ish, but you can expect that the Browns will continue to build houses they won't actually live in and raise livestock they won't actually harvest as they try to fulfill Father Billy's months-long dream of owning a self-sustaining ranch in the hills just outside of Loomis, Bushington. Billy will at some point have a very serious bout of Billy Brown Syndrome, and everyone will be worried, dadgummit! [Update: Great. Another wind turbine.]

Meanwhile, Noah, and She Who Will Not Be Named will raise their infant son, Elijah Connor, while the family pitches in on constructing Noah's concrete block castle deathtrap.

Rumor has it that estranged son Matt, who has been living comfortably in Southern California following his treatment for substance abuse, will make a brief return to the show.

It's unclear if there will be a Bushmas special this year — there wasn't one in 2018 — but there is a new episode that airs on Christmas Day.

It's also unclear if we'll see Bear's summer fling and baby mama Raiv3n onscreen this season [Update: Yeah]. That whole mess needs its own separate post.

Alaskan Bush People Season 11ish premiere, Wednesday, December 4, 8/7c, Discovery Channel