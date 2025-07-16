When Storage Wars first premiered in 2010, Barry Weiss was one of the main buyers on the show. However, he has not been a consistent cast member throughout the series’ 16-season run.

In addition to taking a hiatus from the show by choice, Weiss was also involved in a harrowing accident in 2019. Scroll down for everything we know about what happened to him.

What happened to Barry Weiss from Storage Wars?

In April 2019, Weiss was involved in a motorcycle accident. He was hospitalized and placed in intensive care after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a car in California. The car was pulling out of a parking space when Weiss and his friend crashed into it, according to TMZ.

Following the crash, Weiss’ friend took to Instagram to share more details and reveal the grim condition the reality star was in. “Not a good day at the office, a serious crash today while out riding with a friend,” he wrote. “I got lucky, only a broken knee, elbow and wrist, My friend is much worse and has serious chest and leg trauma 👎 Please send your prays to Barry.”

Weiss suffered injuries to his chest and legs and was in the hospital for two months recovering. He also had multiple surgeries in the aftermath of the accident.t

Why did Barry Weiss leave Storage Wars?

Weiss was originally on Storage Wars from Seasons 1 to 4, but he left the show in 2013. The following year, he starred in one season of his spinoff show Barry’d Treasure.

In 2017, Weiss said in a video interview that he left Storage Wars because he “had enough and kind of wanted to leave while it was still popular.” He also added, “I’m back to being a world-class slacker.”

Did Barry Weiss ever return to Storage Wars?

Yes, Weiss did end up returning to Storage Wars for Season 14 in 2021 and 2022, as well as Season 15 in 2023. However, he is not yet part of Season 16, which premiered in 2025. It’s unclear if he will return in future episodes.

Storage Wars, Season 16, Saturdays, 9/8c, A&E