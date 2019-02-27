Noah and Rhain Give Birth to New 'Alaskan Bush People' Cast Member

Alaskan Bush People stars Noah Brown and wife Rhain Alisha are the proud parents of a baby boy, reports People magazine.

[Update: Here's a video announcement via the official Alaskan Bush People Facebook page.]

According to People:

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown — the youngest of Billy and Ami Brown's five sons — and his wife of six months, Rhain Alisha, became the parents of son Elijah Connor Brown. He was born early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 26 [sic]. Little Elijah was born weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

People magazine's copy editors were too busy with whatever British Royal Family news came across their desks to deal with Alaskan Bush People stuff today, so we'll just point out that the correct birthdate is Tuesday, February 26.

Given that the normal human gestational period is typically nine months, this would put the date of conception (artist's depiction below) around late May 2018. Noah and Rhain were married in August 2018 in a ceremony that was tacked on as a footnote to Alaskan Bush People's Season 8ish finale.

Do the math, and you'll discover that Rhain Alisha was close to three months pregnant at the time of their wedding. So much for Noah's 15th-century courtship rituals.

Also, the timing of young Elijah Connor's arrival curiously coincides with the March 3 premiere date of Alaskan Bush People Season 9ish. I'd find it really hard to believe that an obstetrician would induce labor or schedule a caesarian section to participate in a TV show's publicity stunt, but since everything the Browns do must be taken with a mountain of cynicism, I wouldn't rule out that possibility. That horde's thirst for attention is unquenchable.

But enough sass and snark. A baby is a truly joyous miracle. We wish the family the best of luck, and we wish a happy and healthy childhood for Elijah.

We hope Elijah won't be too embarrassed by all of this when he's a teenager.

