Greg Gutfeld has been hit with a backlash for comments he made on the Tuesday, July 15, episode of The Five.

During a debate on the Fox News show, Gutfeld addressed how MAGA-supporting conservatives often get branded “Nazis” and he then compared the term to the N-word. “The criticism doesn’t matter to us when you call us Nazis. Nazi this and Nazi that,” Gutfeld said on air. “I’m beginning to think they don’t like us. I’ve said this before. We need to learn from the Blacks. The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it.”

Gutfeld: “You know what? I’ve said this before, we need to learn from the blacks. The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word word by using it. So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?” Kennedy: “Nazi, please!”… pic.twitter.com/GC76xmTbSK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 15, 2025



He continued, “So, from now on, it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?’”

His cohost Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who goes by Kennedy, went on to quip, “Nazi, please!” Laughing at her response, Gutfeld stated, “Thank God you did a hard ‘i’ there.”

Viewers were quick to criticize Gutfeld’s comments via social media. “A decade ago this segment would have ended someone’s career on television, and that was probably a good thing,” one person wrote via X on Tuesday, while another said, “So they’re just fully comfortable calling themselves Nazis now. Got it.”

Another person stated via X that Gutfeld’s comments were not “comedy” but were offensive. “You’re spitting on the graves of Holocaust victims and mocking centuries of Black suffering for clout,” the social media user wrote. You don’t sound ‘provocative’—you sound like two dusty cousins at Thanksgiving dinner trying to out-racist each other before dessert.”

A different X user questioned, “Holy crap is this what the country has become?” A different person quipped, “I did not have republicans admitting that they are in fact Nazi on my 2025 bingo card.”

“This is a masterclass in telling everyone you have absolutely no understanding of history, race, or power dynamics,” another unhappy viewer posted. “Equating a slur rooted in 400 years of chattel slavery with a political identifier for a genocidal death cult that people choose to align with is so profoundly stupid it’s almost impressive. This isn’t edgy. It’s just a rich guy on TV trying to downplay fascism. Pathetic.”

Among the X responses were some people defending Gutfeld and the stars of The Five. “NOW THIS IS AMERICA. MORE OF THIS,” one person declared, while another wrote, “Love this 😆😆😆.”

Another person tweeted, “Lots of Dems posting crazy remarks because that is all they know how to do. Get a real life!” A separate person added, “I get his point but it’s not true anymore. Just look how triggered leftist losers are in the comments.”

