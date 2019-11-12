'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: How Was One of the Doctors Injured? (VIDEO)

One of their own checks into Med in Wednesday's episode.

A doctor becomes a patient in "Too Close to the Sun" on Chicago Med, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at his injuries.

April (Yaya DaCosta) is in the middle of some routine work when she's alerted to a situation in the waiting room. And when she sees the person who is badly injured on the ground, she's immediately worried because it's her brother, Noah (Roland Buck III). He was found on the sidewalk.

As his coworkers begin noting his injuries, April wonders if he was hit by a car. Watch the clip above to find out what his injuries suggest — and where he was.

Will he be okay? According to the logline, he'll be "rushed into emergency surgery." Elsewhere in the episode, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) learns unsettling news about a new friend and breaks protocol to support him, and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) must make a decision after a social media influencer lets his users vote on his medical care.

