'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder on Why Authenticity Matters

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules fan favorite Stassi Schroeder took to the stage at Glamour's Women of the Year Summit 2019 to announce that she was officially "unleashing her inner asshole." In other words, she's embracing the outspokenness that painted her as the SUR villain in Season 1, and today is celebrated by viewers.

Schroeder's signature quips have spurred memes and catchphrases, while elevating her from ensemble cast member to Bravo royalty.

"Looking back, there really aren't many times when I wish I had been less of an asshole," Schroeder said onstage. "It's my opinion that being an 'asshole' is basically listening to what your wants and needs are.

"The qualities some people might characterize as 'bitchy' are the same qualities that you might need to forge your own path. I am who I am. I know what I'll stand for and what I won't. And if that makes me an 'asshole,' I'm cool with that."

It's no coincidence that in the seven years since Vanderpump Rules premiered, Schroeder's public image and reception has changed. This has happened in tandem with the recent discussions about society mislabeling strong women as "bitchy."

"I think there's been so many shifts for women in the last few years so I wonder if that has something to do with it," Schroeder explained to TV Insider after the event. "But I also think people have gotten fed up and they appreciate realness and authenticity."

Schroeder also feels the shift, coming off the success of her first book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, and her hit podcast, Straight Up with Stassi. "It actually is kind of like a moment where I feel like I've hit a point in my life and career like what I say actually matters and makes a difference," Schroeder said of being invited to speak at the Summit. "I kind of have some purpose in the world. It's an honor."

As for the next season of Vanderpump Rules, we can expect to see much more of the newly-engaged Schroeder's romantic side with fiancé Beau Clark, along with her signature humor. "[Beau]'s a main cast member now! He has the slow-motion [intro] and everything."

