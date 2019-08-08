Bravo Reveals First-Ever BravoCon Lineup, Events, Panels & More

The BravoCon 2019 is nearing and the network behind the inaugural convention is revealing when you can buy your tickets, who is attending and much more!

Kicking off Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, fans of Bravo's hit shows can purchase their passes for the first-ever immersive experience bringing viewers up close with their favorite Bravolebrities. Tickets for the three-day event taking place Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17 in New York City will begin at $299 and will go on sale at BravoCon2019.com.

More than 70 reality stars are slated to appear during the jam-packed weekend with more than 30 live events featuring the casts of such shows as Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing, Married to Medicine, Summer House and the Below Deck and Real Housewives franchise.

The 10 Greatest 'Real Housewives' Taglines of All Time Not all taglines are equal. No, many of the Housewife lines have relied on clichés, bad puns and worst of all, earnestness. Luckily, these 10 ladies have shown the rest of the pack how it’s done.

Join Andy Cohen for his biggest Watch What Happens Live episode ever as he films on location at the Hammerstein Ballroom, Friday, November 15. It will be the largest audience for any of Cohen's show's and will include the most "Bravolebrities" ever.

Among other events fans can participate in are Luann's Countess and Friends cabaret show, a Vanderpump Rules After Hours Party, Top Chef culinary experiences, Southern Charm brunches, a Real Housewives museum, cast and executive producer panels, live fan favorite podcasts, a Bravo bazaar, photo opportunities, exclusive sneak peek screenings, breaking news and more to be announced.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Now vs. Their First Episodes (PHOTOS) Thanks to healthy living (and some good doctors), these women have hardly aged a day — let alone almost a decade.

Get ready to hit the venues for the Con — The Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th Street) and Union West (535 W 28th Street) — when November rolls around. Don't miss out on this event designed for Bravo super fans! Join the network's stars at BravoCon in New York City this fall.