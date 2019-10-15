The 'Supernatural' Guys on Being 'Humbled & Grateful' for the SPN Family (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Supernatural cast and fans are preparing to say goodbye to the series that has been on longer than The CW has existed.

But the show is known for bringing back characters from the dead, over and over again — just look at Sam and Dean's many deaths — so, "maybe that's a little foreshadowing to the show," Jensen Ackles comments in the above behind-the-scenes video from TV Guide Magazine's cover shoot, featuring him, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. "Maybe it never really dies."

"I can't believe it's been over a decade," Padalecki says. "We're just humbled and grateful."

"This is a family that supports each other, and I just hope that this family stays together after the show stops airing and that we can keep doing good things in the world," Collins adds. The cast and the fans have been part of numerous charity fundraisers over the years.

Watch the video to see what the guys had to say about their first audition, being on the cover of TV Guide Magazine (again), death on the show, and more. Plus, check out their messages for the SPN Family.

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW