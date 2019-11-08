NBC Midseason 2020 Dates: 'Good Place' Finale, 'Manifest' & 'Nine-Nine' Return & More
Right after NBC says goodbye to one fan favorite comedy, another is returning.
The network revealed its midseason schedule Friday, and now fans can start counting down the days to the last Good Place — the 90-minute series finale airs Thursday, January 30 at 8:30/7:30c — and the first new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, Good Girls, and more. Blindspot will return in the summer.
New series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Council of Dads, Indebted, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt of the Bone Collector are all on the scheduled as well.
Check out key premiere dates for new and returning shows below.
Fox Winter Premiere Dates: '9-1-1: Lone Star,' 'Last Man Standing,' 'The Masked Singer' & More
Plus, find out when the winter premieres of 'Almost Family' and 'Prodigal Son' will air.
January Premiere Dates
Monday, January 6: America's Got Talent: The Champions, Manifest
Tuesday, January 7: Ellen's Game of Games, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Premiere Preview)
Friday, January 10: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
February Premiere Dates
Thursday, February 6: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Indebted
Sunday, February 16: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Regular Timeslot), Good Girls
Monday, February 24: The Voice
March Premiere Dates:
Little Big Shots, Council of Dads
See the full schedule for NBC's midseason below.
Monday
8:00 pm: America's Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February)
10:00 pm: Manifest (Season Premiere)
Tuesday
8:00 pm: Ellen's Game of Games
9:00 pm: This Is Us (Council of Dads begins in March)
10:00 pm: New Amsterdam
Wednesday
8:00 pm: Chicago Med
9:00 pm: Chicago Fire
10:00 pm: Chicago P.D.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stewart the Corgi Dies — Our 3 Favorite Holt-Cheddar Moments
Stewart portrayed Captain Holt's beloved furry friend in the hit comedy.
Thursday (beginning February)
8:00 pm: Superstore
8:30 pm: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (One Hour Season Premiere)
9:00 pm: Will & Grace
9:30 pm: Indebted (Series Premiere)
10:00 pm: Law & Order: SVU
Friday
8:00 pm: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (The Blacklist returns in March)
9:00 pm: Dateline NBC
Sunday (March)
8:00 pm: Little Big Shots
9:00 pm: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
10:00 pm: Good Girls