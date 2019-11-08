NBC Midseason 2020 Dates: 'Good Place' Finale, 'Manifest' & 'Nine-Nine' Return & More

Right after NBC says goodbye to one fan favorite comedy, another is returning.

The network revealed its midseason schedule Friday, and now fans can start counting down the days to the last Good Place — the 90-minute series finale airs Thursday, January 30 at 8:30/7:30c — and the first new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, Good Girls, and more. Blindspot will return in the summer.

New series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Council of Dads, Indebted, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt of the Bone Collector are all on the scheduled as well.

Check out key premiere dates for new and returning shows below.

January Premiere Dates

Monday, January 6: America's Got Talent: The Champions, Manifest

Tuesday, January 7: Ellen's Game of Games, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Premiere Preview)

Friday, January 10: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

February Premiere Dates

Thursday, February 6: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Indebted

Sunday, February 16: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Regular Timeslot), Good Girls

Monday, February 24: The Voice

March Premiere Dates:

Little Big Shots, Council of Dads

See the full schedule for NBC's midseason below.

Monday

8:00 pm: America's Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February)

10:00 pm: Manifest (Season Premiere)

Tuesday

8:00 pm: Ellen's Game of Games

9:00 pm: This Is Us (Council of Dads begins in March)

10:00 pm: New Amsterdam

Wednesday

8:00 pm: Chicago Med

9:00 pm: Chicago Fire

10:00 pm: Chicago P.D.

Thursday (beginning February)

8:00 pm: Superstore

8:30 pm: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (One Hour Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Will & Grace

9:30 pm: Indebted (Series Premiere)

10:00 pm: Law & Order: SVU

Friday

8:00 pm: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (The Blacklist returns in March)

9:00 pm: Dateline NBC

Sunday (March)

8:00 pm: Little Big Shots

9:00 pm: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

10:00 pm: Good Girls