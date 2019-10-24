Fox Winter Premiere Dates: '9-1-1: Lone Star,' 'Last Man Standing,' 'The Masked Singer' & More

Get ready for more new Fox shows — including a spinoff of a current hit — this midseason.

The network unveiled its winter premiere dates for its new dramas and comedies as well as its returning favorites. That includes two new series debuting after Sunday football games: a special preview of Flirty Dancing after the NFL on Fox doubleheader on December 29 and the first part of the two-night debut for 9-1-1: Lone Star after the NFC Championship Game on December 19.

Fox will also be premiering the third season of The Masked Singer after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2. The rest of its winter lineup includes winter premieres of its fall shows, a new season of Last Man Standing, and new comedies Outmatched and Duncanville.

See the full schedule for Fox's 2019-2020 winter season below.

Sunday, December 29

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT: Flirty Dancing (Special Preview)

9:00 pm: Bless the Harts (encore)

9:30 pm: Family Guy (encore)

Tuesday, December 31

8:00 pm ET (live, PT tape-delayed): Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, Part One

11:00 pm ET: Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, Part Two

Wednesday, January 1

8:00 pm: Flirty Dancing (Series Premiere)

9:00 pm: Almost Family (Winter Premiere)

Thursday, January 2

8:00 pm: Last Man Standing (Season Premiere)

8:30 pm: Last Man Standing

9:00 pm: Deputy (Series Premiere)

Friday, January 3

8:00 pm: WWE Smackdown Live

Tuesday, January 7

8:00 pm: The Resident (Winter Premiere)

9:00 pm: Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Season Premiere)

Sunday, January 19

10:00-11:10 pm ET/7:00-8:10 pm PT: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Series Premiere, Pt. 1)

Monday, January 20

8:00 pm: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Series Premiere, Pt. 2)

9:00 pm: Prodigal Son (Winter Premiere)

Thursday, January 23

8:00 pm: Last Man Standing

8:30 pm: Outmatched (Series Premiere)

9:00 pm: Deputy

Sunday, February 2

10:30-11:40 pm ET/7:30-8:40 pm PT: The Masked Singer (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, February 5

8:00 pm: The Masked Singer

9:00 pm: Lego Masters (Series Premiere)

Sunday, February 16

7:00 pm: The Simpsons (encore)

7:30 pm: Bob's Burgers (encore)

8:00 pm: The Simpsons

8:30 pm: Duncanville (Series Premiere)

9:00 pm: Bob's Burgers

9:30 pm: Family Guy