'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stewart the Corgi Dies — Our 3 Favorite Holt-Cheddar Moments

We think the Nine-Nine would be raising a glass to one of their own at Shaw's following the news that corgi Stewart — who played Captain Holt's beloved Cheddar in Brooklyn Nine-Nine — has passed away.

Best remembered in his scenes with Andre Braugher and Marc Evan Jackson, who plays Holt's husband Kevin, Stewart was a 13-year-old pup. The news broke over social media this past week as Stewart's pet parent shared a message to the dog's Instagram followers.

"My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today," the statement began. "We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and enjoyed a picnic lunch of In-N-Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other's company."

The message goes on to reveal that Stewart was put down by a vet. "He was one in a million kind of dog," it continued. While the cast hasn't responded to Stewart's passing, Marc Evan Jackson recently shared a photo of himself, Braugher and the corgi for Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day from your dads," the actor wrote alongside the image.

It's unclear if Stewart's role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be filled by another corgi or not. But thinking about Cheddar's role in the show has us reminiscing about some of his best moments with Holt and the gang. Below, we're rounding up a few of those great scenes.

When Holt Used Cheddar's Skills

During one of the show's famed Halloween episodes, Holt recruits Cheddar to retrieve the plaque that the precinct is competing for, and proves his loyalty in the process.

Social Media Magic

When Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and Terry (Terry Crews) approach Holt about improving his social media footprint, they attempt to bolster following by getting Cheddar involved. Needless to say, Holt is displeased when he finds they outfitted his pet like a surfer, telling them Cheddar wears booties in the snow or nothing at all.

Furry Little Pig

In the episode where Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) get married, Cheddar causes chaos when he topples their Die Hard-themed cake and proceeds to eat a lot of it. When Holt discovers the mess he reprimands the dog by saying, "Oh Cheddar, you furry little pig."