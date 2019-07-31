'The Boys': Are You a 'Boy' or a 'Supe'? (QUIZ)

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys takes the classic superhero tale and flips it on its head for an anti-superhero story of epic proportions.

Since it debuted on the streaming platform on July 26, viewers have been eagerly binging the Eric Kripke-Seth Rogen-Evan Goldberg created series. Thankfully, the show was renewed for a second season even before the series debuted.

And in a show where the superheroes aren't always good, we're asking the question that's likely on many viewers' minds — would you be a "Boy" or a "Supe" in the world of Amazon's The Boys? Well, we're giving you the chance the find out.

Below, take the quiz and learn if you belong with Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the gang or Homelander (Antony Starr) and the heroes.



The Boys, Season 1, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video