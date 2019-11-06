M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' Trailer Introduces a Terrifying Mystery (VIDEO)

"Do you know who you welcomed into your home?"

That is the question for the new Apple TV+ original series from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, Servant, and the trailer calls everything into question.

The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

As the terrifying trailer explains, they lost their son, Jericho, when he was only 13 weeks, and a doll version of him is the only thing that brought Dorothy back. She sees the doll as her "baby," and if he trusts the new nanny she hires, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), so does she.

But Sean appears to be suspicious of the person they invite into their home; he thought she'd be "older, less weird." And to his surprise, Leanne treats the doll just like a baby even when Dorothy isn't around.

And what role will Rupert Grint's Julian, Dorothy's younger brother, play? Watch the trailer below for teases about his character and the other mysterious happenings of the new series.

Servant, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 28, Apple TV+