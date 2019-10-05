Portraits of AEW, ‘The Misery Index,’ ‘Daybreak’ & More Stars in Our NYCC Studio (PHOTOS)

Samantha Lear
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images
2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Krysta Rodriguez of Daybreak

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Jeanté Godlock of Daybreak

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Daybreak‘s Alyvia Alyn Lind

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Daybreak‘s Austin Crute

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Gregory Kasyan of Daybreak

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Sophie Simnett of Daybreak

James Murray, Joe Gatto, Jameela Jamil, and Brian Q Quinn of 'Misery Index' pose for a portrait during 2019 New York Comic Con
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Jameela Jamil of The Misery Index

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Joe Gatto of The Misery Index

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine - Tony Basgallop, Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, and Toby Kebbell
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Tony Basgallop, Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free and Toby Kebbell of Servant

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Servant‘s Rupert Grint

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Servant‘s Lauren Ambrose

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Toby Kebbell of Servant

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Servant‘s Nell Tiger Free

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Wendie Malick

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jeph Loeb of Marvel’s Runaways

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Marvel’s Runaways‘ Josh Schwartz

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Jeph Loeb of Marvel’s Runaways

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Stephanie Savage of Marvel’s Runaway

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern of Harley Quinn

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Jack Perry, Kia Stevens and Brandi Rhodes of All Elite Wrestling

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Chris Jericho of All Elite Wrestling

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Jack Perry of All Elite Wrestling

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Brandi Rhodes

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Kia Stevens

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Brandi Rhodes of All Elite Wrestling

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Jack Perry

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Nyla Rose

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling’s Kia Stevens

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Charisma Carpenter of Angel

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Angel‘s Clare Kramer

Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Angel‘s Charisma Carpenter

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Luke Lieberman, Kat Rosenfield and Ryan Silbert of A Trick Of The Light

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

A Trick Of The Light‘s Luke Lieberman

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

A Trick Of The Light‘s Ryan Silbert

2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images

Kat Rosenfield of A Trick Of The Light

1 of

We’re two-plus days into New York Comic Con 2019, and we’re keeping you in the loop with all of the TV stars who stopped by TV Insider’s portrait studio.

All Elite Wrestling, The Misery Index (featuring Jameela Jamil and the Impractical Jokers), Matthew Broderick and the Daybreak cast, the stars of Angel in town for their reunion, and more stopped in to talk about their shows. They also took a moment to pose for some fun shots in our studio!

Click through the gallery above for an inside look at New York Comic Con!

