Portraits of AEW, ‘The Misery Index,’ ‘Daybreak’ & More Stars in Our NYCC Studio (PHOTOS)

We’re two-plus days into New York Comic Con 2019, and we’re keeping you in the loop with all of the TV stars who stopped by TV Insider’s portrait studio.

All Elite Wrestling, The Misery Index (featuring Jameela Jamil and the Impractical Jokers), Matthew Broderick and the Daybreak cast, the stars of Angel in town for their reunion, and more stopped in to talk about their shows. They also took a moment to pose for some fun shots in our studio!

Click through the gallery above for an inside look at New York Comic Con!