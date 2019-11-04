10 Stars You Totally Forgot Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' (VIDEO)

With 28 seasons under its belt, it's no surprise Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of impressive talent over the years. But with the very first season stemming all the way back to 2005, it's hard to remember every single star who's shimmied on the dance floor.

Household names like Mark Cuban and even Kim Kardashian (yes, really) have once set their sights on the coveted Mirror Ball trophy — and they're not the only ones. Read on for 10 big-name stars who once competed on Dancing With the Stars.

Kim Kardashian

Despite not being a great dancer (and that's putting it nicely), the reality star still competed during Season 7 alongside pro partner Mark Ballas. After three less-than-impressive performances (including a Mambo to "Baby Got Back"), Kim was sent home. Overall, she came in 11th place, only beating out two other couples.

"You obviously don't have any performance experience. I'm not trying to be mean, you don't," judge Carrie Ann Inaba told her at the time, adding that she wasn't at the level of the other dancers on the show, but she was proud of her for giving it all she's got.

Today, the mother-of-four stays far away from dance floors, admitting that she "doesn't dance."

Mark Cuban



Everyone's favorite billionaire from Shark Tank competed during Season 5 alongside pro partner Kym Johnson, who ironically ended up marrying fellow shark, Robert Herjavec.

Mark came in 8th place that year, with Julianne Hough winning the overall season.

Wendy Williams



The talk show host didn't have the easiest time on the dance floor during Season 12 and was eliminated from the competition very early on. After getting the boot, she told ABC News, "I just wasn't able to bring my personality to the dance floor because I'm not a dancer," adding that she's still proud to be a Dancing With the Stars alum.

Kristin Cavallari



From Laguna Beach to The Hills to... the dance floor? The reality star's time on Dancing With the Stars was so brief, if you blinked, you probably missed it. Competing alongside Mark Ballas in Season 13, Kristin was sent home after performing a high-energy Samba to Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love" which was well received by the judges.

“I’m a little surprised, to be honest, but I’ve had such a great time, and I’ve had an awesome experience, so it is what it is,” she admitted after learning of her elimination.

Judge Len Goodman was equally confused, calling Kristin's departure "madness."

David Hasselhoff



Even paying tribute to his days on Baywatch couldn't save David Hasselhoff — the actor was the first star to be eliminated during Season 11.

“It’s been a great ride and I feel bad for [pro partner] Kym Johnson because she works so hard to get me going,” he said at the time.

James Van Der Beek & His 'Dawson's Creek' Parents Talk Reuniting on 'DWTS' Plus, will Van Der Beek be the first to score a perfect 10 this season? And would he and his growing family ever consider doing a reality show?

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino



Perhaps he should've just stuck to fist-pumping. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star took the stage at the peak of his popularity from the MTV series, but was eliminated in ninth place after a handful of lackluster performances.

"I really did think I did my best. That's why when it was elimination day I said to myself, 'If I get eliminated, I'm going to hold my head high and know I that I tried my best and put it all out there on the floor,'" he said on Good Morning America after his departure.

Barbara Corcoran



Though the Shark Tank star didn't last long during Season 25, she was still able to show off her personality with her cheeky Salsa to "Money Maker" alongside pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

"It’s so much better to be a judge and tell everybody they're terrible," she admitted on Good Morning America after her elimination. "I thought I was fabulous, but nobody agreed with me."

Rob Kardashian



In Season 13, Rob Kardashian showed his older sister how it's done by making it all the way to the finale and coming in second place. He and his pro partner Cheryl Burke often got positive feedback from the judges for their impressive performances including their Samba dances to "I Go To Rio" and "Shake Your Bon-Bon".

Melissa Joan Hart



The Clarissa Explains It All Star competed during the ninth season of DWTS and despite minimal dance experience, her pro partner, Mark Ballas, was still proud of her for making it all the way to ninth place.

"I thought she danced beautifully," he said. "We had a wonderful time working together. She'd never taken a step in her life."

Trista Sutter



She's a woman of firsts, so it only makes sense that the OG Bachelorette was the first star eliminated from Season 1.

“People tell me that they had no idea I was on the show, and for good reason, because I was the first one ever kicked off,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC