Who Is the Richest Shark on ‘Shark Tank’? A Look at the Cast’s Net Worth

Shark Tank

Since debuting in 2009, Shark Tank has had viewers glued to their television screens watching millionaire and billionaire investors like Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Grenier, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John analyze business proposals from hopeful entrepreneurs.

There’s no doubt that all of the “sharks” are incredibly wealthy and successful (collectively, they have invested over $100 million into products and businesses from the award-winning show), but who is the richest? That answer may surprise you. Read on for the estimated net worth of the cast of Shark Tank.

BARBARA CORCORAN
Barbara Corcoran: $100 Million Net Worth

After college, Barbara founded a real estate company with her boyfriend — but years later, she said goodbye to the boyfriend and as well as the company, which was sold for $66 million. From there, she launched real estate company The Corcoran Group which she still works on today.

LORI GREINER
Lori Grenier: $150 Million Net Worth

Known for promoting successful products on QVC and The Home Shopping Network, Lori started out with a $300,000 loan to help her create a prototype of an earring organizer which was later purchased by J.C Penney. Since joining Shark Tank in the first season, she invested in one of the most successful products to ever be on the show — Scrub Daddy, which has over $100 million in sales.

Robert Herjavec
Robert Herjavec: $200 Million Net Worth

The Croatian-born investor is the founder of the internet security software, BRAK System, which was sold to AT&T for more than $30 million.

DAYMOND JOHN
Daymond John: $350 Million Net Worth

The fashion mogul is best known for being the CEO of FUBU, which has generated over $6 billion in global sales. On Shark Tank, he’s invested over $8 million of his own money into various companies.

KEVIN O'LEARY
Kevin O'Leary: $400 Million Net Worth

There’s a reason why Mr. Wonderful enjoys the finer things in life. During the earlier years of his career, the businessman got a $10,000 loan from his mother which helped him co-found SoftKey Software Products which was later acquired by Mattel for more than $3 billion.

MARK CUBAN
Mark Cuban: $4.6 Billion Net Worth

Not only is the Dallas Mavericks owner the richest shark on Shark Tank, but he’s one of the wealthiest men in America. Growing up, Mark believed in hustling to earn every penny — and would sell stamps door-to-door as a kid. Today, he also has stakes in Landmark Theaters, Magnolia Pictures, and AXS TV.

