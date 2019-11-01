Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' 2019 Lineup: 'Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Good Trouble' & More

It's almost time to get into the holiday spirit with Freeform's annual "25 Days of Christmas," featuring original programming and classics.

In addition to a special two-hour holiday episode of Good Trouble and holiday competition series Wrap Battle, the network is debuting features Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas starring The Bold Type's Aisha Dee and The Guest Book's Kimiko Glenn.

Freeform will also be airing The Santa Clause and Home Alone movies, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and more. And, of course, viewers will be able to watch Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and other favorites.

Check out the full "25 Days of Christmas" 2019 schedule below:

Sunday, December 1

7 am — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9:05 am — Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 am — Arthur Christmas

1:15 pm — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 pm — The Santa Clause

4:50 pm — The Santa Clause 2

6:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 pm — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, December 2

7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am — The Muppets Christmas Carol

11 am — Wrap Battle

12 pm — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05 pm — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:15 pm — Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 pm — Wrap Battle (New Episode)

10 pm — Wrap Battle (New Episode)

Tuesday, December 3

7:30 am — Santa Baby

11 am — The Preacher's Wife

1:40 pm — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40 pm — Rise of the Guardians

4:45 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50 pm — Home Alone

8:20 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 4

7:30 am — Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11 am — Rise of the Guardians

1 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2 pm — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4 pm — Home Alone

6:30 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9 pm — Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)

12 am — Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, December 5

7:30 am — Holiday in Handcuffs

11 am — Wrap Battle

12 pm — Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30 pm — Unaccompanied Minors

2:30 pm — Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35 pm — Arthur Christmas

6:40 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am — Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, December 6

7:30 am — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11 am — Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 am — Home Alone 3

1:35 pm — Arthur Christmas

3:40 pm – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8 pm — Frosty the Snowman (Freeform Premiere)

8:30 pm — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform Premiere)

9:30 pm — The Santa Clause

11:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2

1:30 am – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, December 7

7 am — Cricket on the Hearth

8 am — Home Alone 3

10 am — Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12 pm — The Santa Clause

2:05 pm — The Santa Clause 2

4:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15 pm — Frosty the Snowman

6:45 pm — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 pm — Home Alone

10:20 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1 am — Wrap Battle

Sunday, December 8

7 am — Wrap Battle

8 am — Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10 am — I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

12 pm — Prancer Returns (Freeform Premiere)

2:05 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10 pm — Home Alone

6:40 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 pm — Despicable Me 2

11:25 pm — Shrek

1:30 am — Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, December 9

7:30 am — I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 pm — Home Alone 3

2:10 pm — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20 pm — Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50 pm — Shrek

6:55 pm — Despicable Me 2

9 pm — Wrap Battle (New Episode)

10 pm — Wrap Battle (Season Finale)

Tuesday, December 10

7:30 am — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11 am — Wrap Battle

12 pm — The Mistle-Tones

2:05 pm — Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10 pm — Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15 pm — Arthur Christmas

8:20 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12: am — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 11

7:30 am — 12 Dates of Christmas

11 am — Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10 pm — Arthur Christmas

3:20 pm — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8 pm — Same Time, Next Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

10 pm — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 am — Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 12

7 am — The Preacher's Wife

11 am — This Christmas

1:35 pm — The Perfect Holiday (Freeform Premiere)

3:35 pm — The Holiday

6:50 pm — The Santa Clause

8:55 pm — The Santa Clause 2

12 am — Snow

Friday, December 13

7 am — Love the Coopers

12:30 pm — The Santa Clause

2:35 pm — The Santa Clause 2

4:40 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 pm — Home Alone

9:15 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 pm — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, December 14

7 am — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9 am — Arthur Christmas

11 am — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05 pm — Home Alone

6:35 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 pm — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Sunday, December 15

7 am — Arthur Christmas

9:05 am — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:10 am — Unaccompanied Minors

1:20 pm — Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 pm — The Santa Clause

9:50 pm — The Santa Clause 2

11:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

7 am — Deck the Halls (2006)

9 am — Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11 am — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 pm — Rise of the Guardians

4:50 pm — The Santa Clause

6:55 pm — The Santa Clause 2

9 pm — Good Trouble (Holiday Special Event)

Tuesday, December 17

7 am — Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30 am — Prancer Returns

10:30 am — Rise of the Guardians

12:35 pm — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:40 pm — The Holiday

5:50 pm — Home Alone

8:20 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 18

7 am — Prancer Returns

9 am — I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05 am — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:10 pm — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10 pm — Home Alone

5:40 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am — Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, December 19

7:30 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 am — Snowglobe

10:30 am — 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30 pm — Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story

11 pm — Rise of the Guardians

1 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, December 20

7 am — Snow

9 am — Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11 am — Deck the Halls (2006)

1 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:45 pm — Frosty the Snowman

6:15 pm — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story

9:20 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2

11:25 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 pm — Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am — Prancer Returns

9:40 am — Arthur Christmas

11:50 am — Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:55 pm — Frosty the Snowman

1:25 pm — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:35 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05 pm — The Santa Clause

7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 2

9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

7 am — The Holiday

10:15 am — The Santa Clause

12:25 pm — The Santa Clause 2

2:35 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 pm — Home Alone

9:50 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 23

7 am — Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8 am — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

10 am — Deck the Halls (2006)

12 pm — Prancer Returns

2:05 pm — Arthur Christmas

4:10 pm — Home Alone

6:40 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, December 24

7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am — Prancer Returns

11 am — Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 am — Arthur Christmas

1:30 pm — The Santa Clause

3:35 pm — The Santa Clause 2

5:40 pm — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 pm — Frosty the Snowman

8:50 pm — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12 am — The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 25

7 am — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9 am — Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11 am — The Santa Clause

1:05 pm — The Santa Clause 2

3:10 pm — Frosty the Snowman

3:40 pm — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50 pm — Home Alone

8:20 pm — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am — Deck the Halls (2006)