'S.W.A.T.' Takes on a Robbery Crew With New Weapons

Boys and their (dangerous) toys! The S.W.A.T. team, led by Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore, above left, with Patrick St. Esprit as LAPD bigwig Robert Hicks and Jay Harrington as team member David "Deacon" Kay), pursues an ambitious four-man robbery crew that hits a construction site and scores the ultimate heist tool: a thermal lance.

"It's a blowtorch on steroids, capable of melting concrete or steel in a short amount of time," explains S.W.A.T. executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

The drama's props department replicated the steel tube, typically 10 to 30 feet long, which is powered by pressurized oxygen that's ignited by an acetylene torch. Real-life thieves have used the flame-shooting demolition aid to cut into bank vaults.

With no arrests imminent, S.W.A.T. aims to predict where these fast, efficient criminals will strike next with their industrial slice-and-dicer. At the inevitable showdown, the good guys reveal a new weapon of their own.

"We'll be introduced to corner shot rifles, high-powered guns that can see around corners to reduce the risk of a police officer being shot," Thomas says.

Can you handle one more wrinkle? "The [robbers] may have an unexpected personal connection to our team that will challenge the pursuit in a way we haven't seen," Thomas says. "It will come down to their instincts as cops to crack this case."

