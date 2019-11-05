'S.W.A.T.' Stages 'Criminal Minds' Reunion for Rochelle Aytes & Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore is getting a blast from his CBS drama past in S.W.A.T. Season 3.

Rochelle Aytes will recur as Hondo's new love interest, Nichelle, TVLine reports. But his reputation may cause her to hit the brakes on things before they can even start. The two cross paths during a traffic accident and "a romantic spark ignites," but it's not going to be so easy for Hondo to win her over.

"Nichelle presents a unique opportunity for Hondo: a love interest who inspires him to pursue her attention, while trying to convince her that he is ready for a more serious relationship, despite his reputation," executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas said. Will it work?

As for her professional life, Nichelle is in charge at a South L.A. community center. She "was born and raised in an upper middle-class neighborhood in Baldwin Hills, but developed a desire to give back and help those with fewer resources."

Moore and Aytes previously worked together on Criminal Minds, where he starred as Derek Morgan until he left in Season 11. (He has since guest starred.) Aytes was introduced as his love interest, Savannah, in Season 9. Their characters married and had a son, Hank Spencer Morgan.

Hondo hasn't had the best of luck with relationships, going back to Captain Jessica Cortez (Stephanie Sigman) at the beginning of the series. Will Nichelle change that?

