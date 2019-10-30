'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Starts Production — See Hilary Duff in Character (PHOTOS)

Lizzie McGuire is officially in New York!

Production has started on the revival coming to Disney+, in which Hilary Duff reprises her role as Lizzie, now about to turn 30. Both Duff and the streaming service posted photos from the first day of filming.

"Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!" Duff wrote in the caption of a photo of herself on Instagram.

Disney+ shared a photo of her in the same outfit, only this time surrounded by bubbles and carrying a purse ... and an alpaca? "Alpaca your bags! #LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie's story," the accompanying tweet read.

When the Lizzie McGuire revival begins, Lizzie seems to have it all: her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator (should we assume the alpaca is job-related?), her dream guy, and a picturesque apartment in Brooklyn. However, things aren't as they seem, and she gets help from friends, family — Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas are returning as her parents and brother — and animated 13-year-old alter ego to navigate the ups and downs of adulthood.

The streaming service shared a photo from a read-through of the first episode of the McGuire family back together on October 24. "We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room," Duff revealed in her Instagram post with the same image.

"The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.

The original series creator Terri Minsky serves as showrunner and executive producer. Duff and Rachel Winter are also executive producers, and Ranada Shepard is a co-executive producer. Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for the revival.

