'9-1-1' Sneak Peek: Chimney Catches Maddie in a Lie (VIDEO)

It's Halloween time, and every fan of Fox's 9-1-1 knows that means there's some fun cases ahead.

But there's also plenty of drama when the show's first responders aren't on duty, and that's the case for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) in the October 28 episode, "Monsters."

In an exclusive clip for TV Insider from the episode, the blissful couple argues about the Halloween film franchise when they reach the end of their mall escalator. At the bottom level, they run into Maddie's trainer from the gym, who begins making conversation.

It's clear that Maddie feels uncomfortable as she forgets to introduce Chimney, who makes his own introduction. Meanwhile, as the conversation progresses, Maddie is caught in a lie as the trainer notes that the couple are accomplished medical professionals with her being a nurse and him an EMT.

Chimney's side-eye when the nurse mention comes to light is priceless, but what's the reason behind Maddie's lie about her job? Hopefully answers are on the horizon for viewers and Chimney in tonight's episode.

For now, check out the clip and don't miss 9-1-1's Halloween episode, "Monsters," on Fox.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox