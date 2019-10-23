Hear 'Grey's' Alum Sara Ramirez's Song for Día de los Muertos in 'Vampirina' (VIDEO)

Disney Junior's Vampirina is celebrating Día de los Muertos in its latest episode, which features guest vocals from Sara Ramirez (Grey's Anatomy), Jorge Gutierrez (The Book of Life), Alma Martinez (Zoot Suit), and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Airing Friday, October 25, this installment of the beloved kids series will see a family of mariachi skeletons — Mama Calaca, Papa Calaca, and Raquelita — stay the night at the Scare B&B when a storm strikes.

Upon their arrival, Vampirina will learn about the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, which celebrates the loved ones who have passed away, and we have your first look at the special episode.

In the first sneak peek clip, enjoy the vocals of Ramirez, who sings alongside Gutierrez and fellow voice star Kimaya Thias (Elena of Avalor). Their performance features lyrics explaining the long-celebrated Día de los Muertos.

Along with lending his voice, Gutierrez also co-wrote the episode and provided special designs for the characters featured along with his wife, artist Sandra Equihua.

Henry Winkler's Uncle Dieter gets in on the fun in another exclusive clip which teases Vampirina's own family celebrating the holiday. Watch the heartwarming exchange below and don't miss Vampirina's next episode on October 25.

Vampirina, "Día de los Muertos," Friday, October 25, 11 am/10 am c, Disney Channel