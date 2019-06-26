First Look at Curtis Stone as Trevor Porkpie on Disney's 'Vampirina' (VIDEO)
Get ready to eat up the June 28 episode of Vampirina, the animated musical about a young Transylvanian vampire transplanted to Pennsylvania who’s trying to fit in among human kids.
Michelin-star chef Curtis Stone (and dad of two boys, ages 7 and 4, with actress Lindsay Price) guest voices Trevor Porkpie, the host of a cooking show on which Vampirina’s family chef, Remy Bones, vies to be named Best Chef. Little Vee’s sage advice to Remy: “Cook from your heart.”
Below, Stone shares why he took on the role.
What drew you to Trevor Porkpie?
Curtis Stone: Everybody wants to be a hero to their kids, and mine love Vampirina. I watch it with them and really like the message. It’s positive, sweet and kind, funny but not sarcastic. Getting to be on it was a thrill.
How was it to be in front of a mic instead of a stove?
Fun! We did lots of reads, which sounds boring, but when you’re in the booth and you say something that makes everybody laugh, it feels good. I also was surprised how involved making an animated show is. It’ll be fun to share it with my kids. I honestly don’t know if they believe [that I’m on it]!
Catch an exclusive sneak peek at Stone's guest role below:
How would you handle a pizza challenge like the one Remy faces?
I would keep it simple: delicious tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, some chili flakes. Maybe that’s what I’ll do the night [before watching the show] — make pizza and popcorn.
Vampirina, Fridays, 9:30am/8:30c, Disney Channel