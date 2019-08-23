What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2019

Get ready to add another streaming service to your list! Disney's platform Disney+ is launching Tuesday, November 12 with a huge amount of original programming and library content.

Aside from including the longest-running American primetime series, The Simpsons, and everyone's favorite films from the acclaimed brand (to be announced at a later date), Disney is also bringing original programming to subscribers with its streaming debut, from Star Wars series The Mandalorian (starring Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal) to the latest in a trend of classics-turned-live action, Lady and the Tramp.

They're even getting into the holiday movie game early with Noelle, a yuletide flick starring Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick, Barry's Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner.

Below, we've rounded up all of the titles that are premiering on the platform when it becomes available to the public this November. Check back as the weeks pass for any updates or additions!

Available This Month on Disney+:

November 12

The Mandalorian

Lady and the Tramp

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Noelle