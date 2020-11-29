‘This is Us’ Chris Sullivan Stars as a Vulnerable Abominable Snowman on ‘Vampirina’ (VIDEO)

He’s given us all the feels in unforgettable scenes with Chrissy Metz on This Is Us. Now Chris Sullivan touches hearts again in a very (very) different role.

Sullivan voices Steve the Abominable Snowman in the second of two Vampirina episodes set to air Monday, November 30, on Disney Junior. As our exclusive clip from the episode, “Scared Snowman,” shows below, he makes the monster surprisingly vulnerable.

The role gives Sullivan the chance to show off his singing skills. Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond penned the music.

Isabella Crovetti stars as Vampirina “Vee” Hauntley in the Emmy-nominated series. She helps the Abominable Steve overcome some of his fears and discover that he’s much braver than he imagined.

This is the second time Sullivan has joined the animated cast. Last season, he guest starred as Grogg, a visiting troll from Transylvania.

Some of the other celebs voicing characters on Season 3 include Christopher Jackson and Taran Killam from Broadway’s Hamilton, and Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory.