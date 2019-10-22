'The Voice' Battles Week 2: Which Contestants Made the Cut? (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 17 has entered Week 2 of the Battle Rounds as the contestants are whittled down.

Along the way, viewers witnessed some impressive performances from the talent trying to stay alive in the competition. Below, we're breaking down the outcomes of the Battles and revealing who was saved or stolen by other coaches.

Scroll down to see who made the cut and see some amazing performances from Week 2. (*Note: Not all performances from Week 2 have been included yet as the show's Tuesday episode has yet to air. More will be added after the second installment.)

Jared Herzog vs. Will Breman

The 21-year-old Niceville, Florida native and 25-year-old from Santa Barbara, California faced of with the Shawn Mendes song "Treat You Better." They got some instruction from coach John Legend and mentor Usher ahead of the battle. When it came to decision time, Legend chose Will to move on in the competition.

Marina Chello vs. Ricky Duran

Uzbekistan native Marina Chello prepared for Battle with fellow Team Blake competitor from Austin, Duran. Their prep session included advice from coach Blake Shelton and mentor Darius Rucker. The pair performed "Valerie" and both impressed with their ranges, so Shelton ultimately chose Ricky to go on to the Knockouts and then used his save to keep Marina in the competition.

Jake Hoot vs. Steve Knill

Country singer Jake Hoot and the versatile Steve Knill paired up for the beloved Willie Nelson tune "Always On My Mind." The boys received guidance from their coach Kelly Clarkson and mentor Normani. Ultimately, after performing, Clarkson selected Jake to move onto knockouts.

Brennan Lassiter vs. Gracee Shriver & Damali vs. Brooke Stephenson

Singing "Blue Ain't Your Color," contestants Brennan Lassiter and Gracee Shriver wowed the audience, but in the end, Clarkson chose Gracee to move on. Damali and Brooke Stephenson performed "Set Fire to the Rain" for Team Kelly, and Clarkson went with Damali to move onto knockouts.

Royce Lovett vs. Kiara Brown

The two very different artists prepped for their performance of "Turn Your Lights Down Low" with coach Gwen Stefani and mentor will.i.am. In the end, Gwen picked Royce to move onto knockouts, but Kelly Clarkson stole Kiara from Gwen who tried to save her contestant, keeping the singer from elimination.

Joana Martinez vs. Matthew McQueen

Team Blake's singers prepped for their performance with Shelton and mentor Darius Rucker. Their coach chose "High Hopes" for the Battles song, and the duo had viewers on their feet with the powerful performance. Ultimately, Joana was chosen to move forward in the competition.

James Violet vs. Kyndal Inskeep

Team Gwen's singers were assigned "I Could Use a Love Song," and the pair bonded in their downtime, according to the pre-performance segment. Adviser will.i.am. assisted and hinted that they needed to be better prepared. When it came time to decide who was staying in the game, Gwen chose Kyndal. But it wasn't the end of the line for James, whom John Legend and Gwen both wanted to save. Viewers will have to tune in on Tuesday to find out who he picks as his coach!

