Why Gwen Stefani Isn't Returning for 'The Voice' Season 18

The Voice may still be in the middle of Season 17's Blind Auditions, but we already know who will be coaching next season — and Gwen Stefani won't be returning.

It was announced Monday that Nick Jonas is joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as Season 18's coaches. (Carson Daly is also returning to host.) But why is Stefani the one who won't be back?

It's simply part of the singing competition's normal changes every year, and she'll be finishing out her Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas in February and May 2020, according to ET. (Season 18 is set for Spring 2020.) Stefani has even had a tweet pinned to her account announcing those final shows.

Season 17 is Stefani's fourth as a coach. She previously held the position in Seasons 7, 9, and 12, so it wouldn't be surprising if she returns for a later season since she has yet to be a full-time participant two seasons in a row. She has, however, appeared as a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10, and so far, no one has ruled out her returning in that capacity in Season 18.

So far in Season 17, Stefani has added Jake HaldenVang, Rose Short, Kyndal Inskeep, Royce Lovett, Elise Azkoul, Calvin Lockett, Kiara Brown, James Violet, Jessie Lawrence, and Brennen Henson to her team.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC