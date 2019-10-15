'The Voice' Battles Week 1: Which Singers Are Moving On? (VIDEO)

Season 17 of The Voice has officially entered the Battle Rounds.

In the first week of the Battles, viewers saw some strong talent face off against each other in hopes of staying in the competition. Below, we're rounding up the outcomes of those battles, including who will be moving on and whether any contestants were saved/stolen by the coaches.

Scroll down to see some truly incredible performances and learn more about the outcomes. (Note: We'll be adding Night 2 performances after Tuesday's episode airs.)

Khalea Lynee vs. Zoe Upkins

The 36-year-old single mother and 16-year-old hopeful from Team John went head-to-head on Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine." They received some guidance from mentor Usher alongside coach John Legend. In the end, Khalea was the winner and will move on to the Knockouts, though Legend did save Zoe.

Josie Jones vs. Kat Hammock

Team Blake's young singers took on John Denver's classic song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" for their duet. Their country tones may have been different, but both ladies earned praise from the coaches and mentor Darius Rucker who helped them prepare for the battle. Ultimately, Blake Shelton chose Kat as the winner and Josie was sent home.

Melinda Rodriguez vs. Shane Q

Normani helped these Team Kelly singers prepare for their battle along with coach Kelly Clarkson. Taking on the Sam Smith tune "Too Good At Goodbyes," 23-year-old Melinda and 28-year-old Shane brought down the house during their performance. When it came time to pick, Shane was picked to move onto Knockouts, but Melinda was saved by her coach before the night was through.

