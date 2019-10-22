'Days of Our Lives' Original Cast Member John Clarke Dies at 88

Veteran actor John Clarke has passed away.

Clarke died at the age of 88 due to complications from pneumonia on Wednesday, October 16, in Laguna Beach, Deadline reported. In 2007, he'd had a stroke and his health had been in decline in the past several years.

Clarke was known for playing Mickey Horton on NBC's Days of Our Lives, and he appeared in over 3,500 episodes of the daytime series over 39 years. His first episode was also the show's, and he last appeared in the February 4, 2004 episode.

His work on the show earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979 and the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

In addition to work in film and theater, his other TV credits included Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Hart to Hart, Death Valley Days, Gunsmoke, and The New Breed.

His family — his wife, Patty, children Joshua and Melinda, and grandchildren Catherine Grace, Natasha, and Jacob — have requested donations to the Heidi Clarke Scholarship Fund at California Institute of the Arts instead of flowers.