'God Friended Me' Casts Judd Hirsch as a Friend Suggestion in Season 2

Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is getting a special Friend Suggestion in an upcoming episode of God Friended Me Season 2.

Judd Hirsch will be guest starring in Episode 11, TV Insider has learned exclusively. The Taxi star will play Abe, "a Holocaust survivor trying to solve a mystery from his past" and whose "humorous and hopeful outlook will have an indelible impact on Miles."

Season 2 introduced a new character receiving friend suggestions from the God Account, Joy (Jessica Lu). However, in Episode 4, she headed back to Chicago after helping the daughter she gave up for adoption, and as soon as she revealed she was leaving, Miles' phone was once again pinging.

If you're feeling a bit of déjà vu, it's because that character description might sound a bit similar to Hirsch's role (same name!) on Forever. We'll have to wait and see if he runs or has any links to an antique shop or there's someone in his life named Henry (or Morgan).

While you wait to see Hirsch on the CBS drama, check out his latest cameo on Amazon's Modern Love. Best known for his role as Alex Reiger on Taxi, his previous TV credits also include Law & Order: SVU, Superior Donuts, The Goldbergs, and The Big Bang Theory.

