'God Friended Me' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Mystery Around the God Account (VIDEO)

Miles (Brandon Michael Hall) has a new story for his podcast in God Friended Me Season 2.

At the end of Season 1, he learned that the God account sent him as a friend suggestion to Joy (Jessica Lu). But as TV Insider's exclusive trailer teases, that's not all the God account has been up to.

Both Arthur (Joe Morton) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) think that Miles is the perfect person to "train her in the ways of the God account," but is she willing to learn? Or would she rather do things her way? And will that work?

And while Cara (Violett Beane) is in Paris, she's still very much part of the team — and learning something quite important about the God account. Watch the video above to find out and for a look at a "classic God account" moment.

The second season of the CBS drama will expand the mythology of the God account. It will also explore how Miles deals with the fact that he's not the only one in contact with the God account and what that means for him.

Plus, part of the new season was filmed in Paris outside the Louvre Museum, the Eiffel Tower, and on the Seine River and in New York in the iconic Times Square and around the Statue of Liberty.

God Friended Me, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 8:30/7:30c, CBS