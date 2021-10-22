‘Miracle Workers,’ ‘Touched by an Angel,’ & More Heavenly Shows to Stream on TV

Beyond the original Highway to Heaven (available on Peacock), there are plenty of other favorite series that accentuate the positives of helping one another. Below, see where you can stream other heavenly delights.

Touched by an Angel (1994–2003)

The sparkling pairing of Roma Downey (spirited angel Monica) and Della Reese (tough supervisor Tess) brought inspirational stories (and a raft of great guest stars, from Kirk Douglas to Ann-Margret) to CBS. (Paramount +)

God Friended Me (2018–20)

In this gone-too-soon dramedy, atheist podcaster Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall) gets a seemingly otherworldly Facebook friend request and finds new purpose. (Amazon Video)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2017–18)

After surviving a suicide attempt, depressed Kevin Finn (Jason Ritter) is designated a chosen one by angel Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory). (Amazon Video)

Miracle Workers (2019–present)

An anthology comedy made in Heaven…and in the Dark Ages and on the Oregon Trail. Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi play different roles in each hilarious season; first, Radcliffe is an angel handling all the world’s prayers. (Seasons 1–2 on HBO Max, Season 3 on demand)