'The Facts of Life' Cast Reunites in Lifetime's 'You Light Up My Christmas'

Ready for another cast reunion on a Lifetime Christmas movie? (One Tree Hill stars previously reunited last holiday season.)

This time, it's The Facts of Life's Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn, and Nancy McKeon in You Light Up My Christmas. Fields stars and executive produces the It's a Wonderful Lifetime film.

The film is inspired by true events and centers around Fields' Emma, who returns to her hometown built around her family's pioneer Christmas Light Factory two weeks before the holiday. She discovers the lights have gone dim on the previously festive town and reconnects with her old flame (Adrian Holmes) to light up their hearts and the town once again.

"We're sisters. We have a ball when we get to hang out personally and holidays are about family, memories and fun. So, when the opportunity came up to combine all of that with You Light Up My Christmas, I invited Lisa, Mindy, and Nancy to make some fun, Christmas cameos and was thrilled they all enthusiastically jumped on board," Fields said in a statement. "It's been amazing to work together again and have the ladies' input on their characters, from their wardrobe to their names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans."

Furthermore, The Facts of Life fans will notice an Easter Egg, "I also had the production name the ice skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year (and played Edna Garrett on both The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes)," Fields added. "We truly are a family so it was great to work together on something new!"

You Light Up My Christmas is produced by Johnson Production Group, with Tim Johnson, Fields, and Art Rutter serving as executive producers.

The movie is part of Lifetime's annual holiday programming event, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, which will air from October 25 through December 25. It features 30 holiday-themed movie premieres and a new special, Battle of The Christmas Movie Stars, on December 21.

You Light Up My Christmas, Movie Premiere, Sunday, December 1, 8/7c, Lifetime