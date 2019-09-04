Hallmark's Christmas Movies 2019: The Full List & Schedule

It's almost that most wonderful time of the year again, and Hallmark is celebrating Christmas with even more movies than ever in 2019.

It's the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas," and between that and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas," there will be 40 new original films. With that many movies, is it any wonder that the first one airs in October before Halloween? (There's even one airing on Halloween.)

Fan favorites are returning for more, and there are quite a few new faces as well. Plus, you'll be able to see new films in established franchises and another When Calls the Heart Christmas special.

Check out the complete schedule below and start planning for your holidays.

"Countdown to Christmas" (all movies at 8/7c)

Saturday, October 26: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, Donna Mills

Saturday, November 2: Merry & Bright

Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence

Sunday, November 3: Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Starring: Kevin McGarry, Kim Shaw

Saturday, November 9: A Christmas Duet

Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Teryl Rothery

Sunday, November 10: The Mistletoe Secret

Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy

Saturday, November 16: Double Holiday

Starring: Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope

Sunday, November 17: The Christmas Club

Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison

Saturday, November 23: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor

Sunday, November 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, Chase Bryant

Monday, November 25: Check Inn to Christmas

Starring: Rachel Boston, Wes Brown

Tuesday, November 26: A Gift to Remember 2

Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford

Wednesday, November 27: Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, Kimberley Sustad

Thursday, November 28: Write Before Christmas

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley

Friday, November 29: Christmas at the Plaza

Starring: Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth Henstridge

Saturday, November 30: Christmas in Rome

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Sam Page

Sunday, December 1: Christmas Town

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, Beth Broderick

Saturday, December 7: A Christmas Love Story (A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation)

Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Kevin Quinn

Sunday, December 8: Christmas at Dollywood

Starring: Danica McKellar, Nall Matter, Dolly Parton

Saturday, December 14: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner

Sunday, December 15: Alice in Christmasland

Starring: TBD

Saturday, December 21: It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

Starring: Eric Mabius

Sunday, December 22: Holiday Date

Starring: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen

Wednesday, December 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Andra Brooks

Saturday, December 28: New Year, New Me

Starring: TBD

"Miracles of Christmas" (all movies 9/8c)

Friday, October 25: A Merry Christmas Match

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey

Thursday, October 31: Nostalgic Christmas

Starring: Brooke D'Orsay, Trevor Donovan

Friday, November 1: Two Turtle Doves

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady

Thursday, November 7: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres

Friday, November 8: Holiday for Heroes

Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, Patti Murin

Thursday, November 14: A Christmas Miracle

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick

Friday, November 15: A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Ben Hollingsworth

Thursday, November 21: Our Christmas Love Song

Starring: Alicia Witt

Friday, November 22: Christmas Under the Stars

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters

Friday, November 29: The Christmas Wish

Starring: Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell

Thursday, December 5: This Time of Year

Starring: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar

Friday, December 6: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Starring: TBD

Thursday, December 12: Christmas in Montana

Starring: TBD

Friday, December 13: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Starring: Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks

Thursday, December 19: An Unforgettable Christmas

Starring: Ashley Greene

Friday, December 20: A Family Christmas Gift

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, Dion Johnstone