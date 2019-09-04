Hallmark's Christmas Movies 2019: The Full List & Schedule
It's almost that most wonderful time of the year again, and Hallmark is celebrating Christmas with even more movies than ever in 2019.
It's the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas," and between that and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas," there will be 40 new original films. With that many movies, is it any wonder that the first one airs in October before Halloween? (There's even one airing on Halloween.)
Fan favorites are returning for more, and there are quite a few new faces as well. Plus, you'll be able to see new films in established franchises and another When Calls the Heart Christmas special.
Check out the complete schedule below and start planning for your holidays.
Everything We Know About Hallmark's 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)
Find out the new movies favorite and new Hallmark actors will be starring in this holiday season.
"Countdown to Christmas" (all movies at 8/7c)
Saturday, October 26: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, Donna Mills
Saturday, November 2: Merry & Bright
Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence
Sunday, November 3: Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Starring: Kevin McGarry, Kim Shaw
Saturday, November 9: A Christmas Duet
Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Teryl Rothery
Sunday, November 10: The Mistletoe Secret
Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy
Saturday, November 16: Double Holiday
Starring: Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope
Sunday, November 17: The Christmas Club
Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison
Saturday, November 23: Picture a Perfect Christmas
Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor
Sunday, November 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, Chase Bryant
Monday, November 25: Check Inn to Christmas
Starring: Rachel Boston, Wes Brown
Tuesday, November 26: A Gift to Remember 2
Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford
Wednesday, November 27: Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, Kimberley Sustad
Countdown to Christmas Turns 10! Sneak Peek at Hallmark's 2019 Lineup
Get the scoop on new movies (starring returning faves!) and upcoming merchandise.
Thursday, November 28: Write Before Christmas
Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley
Friday, November 29: Christmas at the Plaza
Starring: Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth Henstridge
Saturday, November 30: Christmas in Rome
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Sam Page
Sunday, December 1: Christmas Town
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, Beth Broderick
Saturday, December 7: A Christmas Love Story (A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation)
Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Kevin Quinn
Sunday, December 8: Christmas at Dollywood
Starring: Danica McKellar, Nall Matter, Dolly Parton
Saturday, December 14: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner
Sunday, December 15: Alice in Christmasland
Starring: TBD
Saturday, December 21: It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
Starring: Eric Mabius
Sunday, December 22: Holiday Date
Starring: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen
Wednesday, December 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas
Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Andra Brooks
Saturday, December 28: New Year, New Me
Starring: TBD
'When Hope Calls': Why You Should Watch the 'When Calls the Heart' Spinoff
Get to know the characters of the Hallmark Movies Now series.
"Miracles of Christmas" (all movies 9/8c)
Friday, October 25: A Merry Christmas Match
Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey
Thursday, October 31: Nostalgic Christmas
Starring: Brooke D'Orsay, Trevor Donovan
Friday, November 1: Two Turtle Doves
Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady
Thursday, November 7: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres
Friday, November 8: Holiday for Heroes
Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, Patti Murin
Thursday, November 14: A Christmas Miracle
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick
Friday, November 15: A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Ben Hollingsworth
Thursday, November 21: Our Christmas Love Song
Starring: Alicia Witt
Friday, November 22: Christmas Under the Stars
Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters
Friday, November 29: The Christmas Wish
Starring: Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell
Thursday, December 5: This Time of Year
Starring: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar
Friday, December 6: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Starring: TBD
'Chesapeake Shores' Treat Williams Says 'There's Always Hope' for Mick & Megan to Reunite
Plus, find out which of Mick's children's relationships has him the most concerned.
Thursday, December 12: Christmas in Montana
Starring: TBD
Friday, December 13: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Starring: Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks
Thursday, December 19: An Unforgettable Christmas
Starring: Ashley Greene
Friday, December 20: A Family Christmas Gift
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, Dion Johnstone