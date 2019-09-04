Hallmark's Christmas Movies 2019: The Full List & Schedule

Meredith Jacobs
Katherine Bomboy/Crown Media

It's almost that most wonderful time of the year again, and Hallmark is celebrating Christmas with even more movies than ever in 2019.

It's the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas," and between that and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas," there will be 40 new original films. With that many movies, is it any wonder that the first one airs in October before Halloween? (There's even one airing on Halloween.)

Fan favorites are returning for more, and there are quite a few new faces as well. Plus, you'll be able to see new films in established franchises and another When Calls the Heart Christmas special.

Check out the complete schedule below and start planning for your holidays.

"Countdown to Christmas" (all movies at 8/7c)

Saturday, October 26: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, Donna Mills

Saturday, November 2: Merry & Bright
Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence

Sunday, November 3: Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Starring: Kevin McGarry, Kim Shaw

Saturday, November 9: A Christmas Duet
Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Teryl Rothery

Sunday, November 10: The Mistletoe Secret
Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy

Saturday, November 16: Double Holiday
Starring: Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope

Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Katherine Bomboy/Crown Media)

Sunday, November 17: The Christmas Club
Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison

Saturday, November 23: Picture a Perfect Christmas
Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor

Sunday, November 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, Chase Bryant

Monday, November 25: Check Inn to Christmas
Starring: Rachel Boston, Wes Brown

Tuesday, November 26: A Gift to Remember 2
Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford

Wednesday, November 27: Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, Kimberley Sustad

Thursday, November 28: Write Before Christmas
Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley

Friday, November 29: Christmas at the Plaza
Starring: Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth Henstridge

Saturday, November 30: Christmas in Rome
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Sam Page

Sunday, December 1: Christmas Town
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, Beth Broderick

Saturday, December 7: A Christmas Love Story (A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation)
Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Kevin Quinn

Sunday, December 8: Christmas at Dollywood
Starring: Danica McKellar, Nall Matter, Dolly Parton

Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Ryan Plummer/Crown Media)

Saturday, December 14: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner

Sunday, December 15: Alice in Christmasland
Starring: TBD

Saturday, December 21: It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
Starring: Eric Mabius

Sunday, December 22: Holiday Date
Starring: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen

Wednesday, December 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas
Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Andra Brooks

Saturday, December 28: New Year, New Me
Starring: TBD

"Miracles of Christmas" (all movies 9/8c)

Friday, October 25: A Merry Christmas Match
Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey

Thursday, October 31: Nostalgic Christmas
Starring: Brooke D'Orsay, Trevor Donovan

Friday, November 1: Two Turtle Doves
Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady

Thursday, November 7: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres

Friday, November 8: Holiday for Heroes
Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, Patti Murin

Thursday, November 14: A Christmas Miracle
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick

A Godwink Christmas, 2018 (Bettina Strauss/Crown Media)

Friday, November 15: A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Ben Hollingsworth

Thursday, November 21: Our Christmas Love Song
Starring: Alicia Witt

Friday, November 22: Christmas Under the Stars
Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters

Friday, November 29: The Christmas Wish
Starring: Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell

Thursday, December 5: This Time of Year
Starring: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar

Friday, December 6: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Starring: TBD

Thursday, December 12: Christmas in Montana
Starring: TBD

Friday, December 13: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Starring: Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks

Thursday, December 19: An Unforgettable Christmas
Starring: Ashley Greene

Friday, December 20: A Family Christmas Gift
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, Dion Johnstone